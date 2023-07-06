See deleted scene from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ ahead of digital release Friday

Marvel Studios

(SPOILERS) With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to digital platforms Friday, July 7, the website IGN has a sneak peek of one of the deleted scenes that fans will get to see.

The scene shows exactly what was supposed to happen to Chukwudi Iwuji‘s evil High Evolutionary. It’s left unclear at the end of the film — except that Bradley Cooper‘s Rocket Raccoon spares the life of the animal experimenter who tortured him and killed his cuddly friends in his youth.

However, the deleted scene shows a little turnabout: Rocket has imprisoned the battered, once god-like baddie, who held Rocket and a veritable Noah’s Ark of animals locked up as test subjects.

The animals, who Rocket frees, are also seen getting used to their new home, the Guardians’ HQ Knowhere.

Also worth a chuckle is Sean Gunn‘s Kraglin suggesting to Will Poulter‘s reformed Adam Warlock that “Adam” isn’t cool enough for his hero name. “Adam ain’t no hero name. You need something ‘metal,'” Kraglin advises.

“Molly Hatchet, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, something cool like that,” Gunn offers, which would have allowed his music-loving writer-director brother James Gunn to flex even more ’70s and ’80s rock nostalgia.

