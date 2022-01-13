‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ ﻿creators explain how time-traveling mystery series tackles racism

Courtesy of Disney

The wait for season two of Secrets of Sulphur Springs is finally over when Harper, Griffin and Savannah return to the Disney Channel on Friday. Ahead of the premiere, the cast chatted with ABC Audio about how the time-traveling paranormal series will explore the 1930s and how it approaches racism.

Last season, the series saw the main cast discovering a portal that helps them solve the mystery of Savannah’s, played by Elle Graham, disappearance in the 1990s. This season, the time-traveling device malfunctions and traps Kyliegh Curran‘s character Harper in the 1930s while her doppelgänger great grandmother, Daisy, is stuck in present day.

Tracey Thomson, who created the series, says the reason she selected the 1990s, 1960s and, now, the 1930s is because she “wanted to tell multi-generational stories.”

“The different time periods gave us moments,” she stresses, noting some “touch on racism.”

Executive producer Charles Pratt Jr. explains, “We touched on racism in every single era and the more we did, the more you realized that, while the world has changed, it hasn’t changed that much… Things are still going on that went on in 1930.” Pratt adds they “did the research” to ensure accuracy.

Ethan Hutchison, who plays Daisy’s brother Sam, says the series will show how his character “persevered” and what he did to “survive in that time.” Despite those challenges, Ethan says Sam is a “sweet and loving kid.”

Curran adds her big-hearted and “determined” character, Harper, falls in love with her great grandmother’s family and does “whatever she [can] to keep them safe.” The actress teased a future episode will show “how much she cares for Ethan’s character, Sam.”

Find out how Harper gets back to present day when Secrets of Sulphur Springs returns to the Disney Channel on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

