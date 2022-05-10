‘Scream’ reboot cast reuniting for sixth film

Paramount Pictures

The fifth Scream film, which debuted this year for the series’ 25th anniversary, has spawned a sequel. Paramount Pictures has announced that a sixth film has been given the go-ahead, with Ghostface Killer survivors played by Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jenna Ortega returning.

Scream series O.G. Courteney Cox will also be back as Gale Weathers, she told the Just for Variety podcast back in March, teasing that production would get underway this summer.

The film is slated for a March 31, 2023, release.

A sequel to the fifth Scream was something of a no-brainer — the modestly budgeted 2022 movie earned $140 million worldwide, and reunited Cox with her series co-star Neve Campbell and the Friends alum’s ex-husband and former Scream partner David Arquette.

