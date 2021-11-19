Scarlett Johansson’s back in the Marvel Studios family with “top secret” project following ‘Black Widow’ suit

ABC

It appears that Scarlett Johansson‘s post-lawsuit settlement statement about ABC’s parent company Disney wasn’t just the standard Hollywood make-nice.

At Thursday night’s star-packed American Cinematheque tribute to the actress at the Beverly Hilton, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that Johansson is working on “another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer.”

As previously reported, Johansson sued Marvel Studios’ parent company Disney over the decision to simultaneously release Black Widow on Disney+ and in theaters. She alleged the decision cut into the movie’s box office earnings potential, and therefore her bottom line as a producer. When the case was settled in September, ScarJo had said she was looking forward to “continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

On the red carpet Thursday evening, Johansson reflected to The Hollywood Reporter about the “surreal,” situation. “I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made…a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives’ lives and livelihood,” she said.

At the event, Johansson was feted by many of her Marvel movie co-stars and director Jon Favreau, who praised her work ethic after he cast her in the Black Widow role. Jamie Lee Curtis and Scarlett’s twin brother, Hunter, also heaped on the love.

Chris Evans noted he’s known Scarlett for 20 years, saying she’s like his older sister, “even though I am technically older.”

He joked, “…there’s just no one else in the world that I would rather annoy. I don’t know what it is…I see her focusing trying to think about the day and I just want to start singing show tunes six inches from her face. I can’t help myself.”

