Sarah Jessica Parker says she hasn’t spoken to onscreen love interest Chris Noth since sexual assault allegations

RCF/MEGA/GC Images

In a Hollywood Reporter interview alongside her husband and Plaza Suite on Broadway co-star Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker made a revelation about her relationship with Chris Noth — or rather, their current lack of one.

Noth played Mr. Big, SJP’s love interest, and eventual husband, on Sex and the City and its follow-up, And Just Like That…, but the actor was booted from the series after a pair of women accused him last year of sexual assault. Noth denied the allegations but, although Mr. Big was scripted to die in the SATC sequel series, producers canceled shooting a planned follow-up appearance with his character.

In fact, Parker tells the trade she hasn’t even spoken to Noth since the accusations were leveled against him. “No,” she answered when asked if she’s been in touch.

“I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it,” she said of the accusations. The also told The Hollywood Reporter “I wasn’t reacting as a producer” when she and her co-stars/co-producers made a public statement in December of last year about the allegations.

Parker, along with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, co-signed a statement that read, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.