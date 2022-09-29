Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly runs out of fashion event due to “family emergency”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

Sex and the City‘s fashionable Carrie Bradshaw reportedly had some real-life drama in New York City Wednesday night.

According to Page Six, Sarah Jessica Parker was being honored at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala, but quickly ditched the event over what was described from the podium as a “sudden devastating family situation.”

SJP was supposed to be feted at the glitzy event at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater, but the publication noted in a “bizarrely dramatic moment,” it was announced she to had to leave, just moments after she had arrived.

So far, her reps are remaining mum about what caused Parker to pull out of the 10th annual gala, which also drew stars including Queen Latifah, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Pose‘s Billy Porter, and Parker’s And Just Like That… co-star, Kristin Davis.

