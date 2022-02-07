Sarah Jessica Parker explains why Kim Cattrall likely won’t appear on a second season of ‘…And Just Like That’

James Devaney/WireImage

Although it hasn’t yet been announced that the Sex and the City follow-up …And Just Like That will get a second season, all involved in bringing the show to life are reportedly on board, according to a new interview with Variety.

But although Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones texted to meet up with Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw in Europe in the first season finale, don’t expect to see Samantha in the flesh on screen if a second season comes to pass.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker tells the trade.

Indeed, Cattrall slammed the door pretty hard on the SATC universe many times, after a deal for a third film fell apart. “The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no,” the fan fave told the Daily Mail, for example.

However, the decision to keep Samantha around in the SATC universe was a way to “respect” the character, says executive producer Michael Patrick King, hence …And Just Like That‘s climactic — but unseen — drinks date between Carrie and Samantha.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” Parker told the trade. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

“Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha,” King agreed, referring to her text-only cameos. “I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

