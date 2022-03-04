Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil joining Adam Devine’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ series for Peacock

ABC — Sela Shiloni

Modern Family vet Sarah Hyland and The Good Place star Jameela Jamil have been added to Peacock’s streaming spin-off of the Pitch Perfect movies.

According to the platform, Pitch Perfect will see Adam Devine reprising his big-screen role as Bumper Allen, who reteams with Flula Borg‘s Piëter Krämer when one of Bumper’s songs goes big in Germany.

Production on the series gets underway soon in that country, with Hyland reportedly playing Heidi, their assistant, who “secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.”

Jamil will play Gisela, “Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival,” who is “a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star [who] will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.”

Another addition to the cast, Lera Abova, will play Anna, Piëter’s cool Berlin DJ sister.

Originally starring Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Elizabeth Banks and Anna Camp, with Devine and Borg in supporting roles, the three Pitch Perfect movies have made more than $600 million worldwide.

The small-screen bow will be executive-produced by Workaholics vet Devine and Banks, the latter of whom directed Pitch Perfect 3.

