Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams list off some last-minute Christmas gifts…for your pets

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams love spoiling their two dogs, Carl and Boo, and are giving pet parents their blessing to pamper their four-legged friends on Christmas Day.

With the holiday now hours away, some pet owners may still be looking to find the perfect gift for their goodest boy or girl, and these two lovebirds have plenty of last-minute solutions.

“The things that wow dogs and pets for the holidays are lots of toys and lots of treats,” Sarah explained to ABC Audio. “Our dogs love massive bones and they love rope toys to play tug of war with.”

Wells adds there’s zero shame in “filling those stockings up with all those dog treats and toys,” too.

“The dogs don’t really know what the hell is going on. To be fair, it’s all for us, right? Selfishly,” Wells joked, but agreed when Sarah noted that pets will get clued in that something special is happening because getting super spoiled “doesn’t happen every day!”

On the subject of using your pet to spoil yourself on Christmas, Sarah recommends dressing your pup up in cute pajamas for an ultra-special photo shoot.

“We always get the dogs dressed up in like holiday outfits and we get to take pictures with them. And those are the pictures that everyone loves the most,” Wells attested.

The two also agreed that while pampering a pet may be fun, nothing outdoes giving a homeless animal a forever home for Christmas.

“There are so many pets in need of adoption that just want love and security and a nice place to sleep in and to be able to be someone’s everything,” Sarah encouraged.

For more last-minute pet gift ideas, watch Sarah and Well’s Facebook Live holiday shopping event with Petco that’s streaming now.

