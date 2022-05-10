Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ wallet, Indiana Jones’ Holy Grail diary and more hitting the auction block

Prop Store

The U.K.-based auction house Prop Store is readying another collection of highly prized movie memorabilia ahead of an auction in Los Angeles beginning Tuesday, June 21.

Some of the props and other collectibles will be the Holy Grail for movie fans — in some cases, almost literally.

The Holy Grail diary kept by Sean Connery‘s Henry Jones Sr., and given to his son, Harrison Ford‘s Henry “Indiana” Jones, Jr., in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is up for grabs, with pre-sale estimates putting its hammer price at an estimated $60,000-$80,000.

Also going under the hammer is Samuel L. Jackson‘s ‘Bad Mother Fu**er’ wallet from Pulp Fiction. The brown billfold has an extra bit of provenance for Fiction fans: Legend has it it was Quentin Tarantino‘s before he gave it to Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield. The wallet is estimated to fetch from $30,000-$50,000.

Tom Hanks‘ buddy Wilson, the volleyball from the 2000 film Cast Away, can be yours, too. The screen-used prop is estimated to sell for anywhere from $80,000-$120,000.

Other props include a screen-matched ILM “Red Leader” X-Wing starfighter model miniature from Star Wars: A New Hope (pre-sale estimate $500,000-$1,000,000); Chris Hemsworth‘s stunt Mjolnir hammer from Thor ($100,000-$150,000), and a Gizmo puppet from 1989’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch ($80,000- $120,000).

The auction will run from June 21 to 24, but if you can’t afford the items, feel free to window shop on Prop Store’s website.

