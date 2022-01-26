Sam Raimi had “so much fun” watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Sony Pictures

Sam Raimi, who directed Columbia Pictures original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, recently discussed his reaction to seeing his original cast reprise their roles in Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While promoting the horror film You’re Dead Hélène, Raimi told Variety “It was so much fun” watching Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina suit up as their respective characters Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Norman Osborn/Green Goblin and Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, once again.

“I love No Way Home and the audience I was with went crazy,” he says. “It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which unites three movies’ worth of Peter Parkers — Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield — has grossed $1.7 billion worldwide so far.

As for his next directorial project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Raimi tells Variety, “I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it.”

“One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop,” he adds. “They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — which is rumored to have some multiverse surprises of its own — is slated to hit theaters May 6, 2022 from Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.