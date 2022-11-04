Ryan Reynolds to receive “The People’s Icon” Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Nathan Congleton/NBC

The People’s Choice Awards will bestow “The People’s Icon” award to Ryan Reynolds at this year’s ceremony, coming up on December 6 on NBC.

The actor/writer/producer/businessman will be recognized for his contributions to film and television, in addition to being nominated in the “Male Movie Star” and “Comedy Movie Star” categories for his role in his newest film The Adam Project.

“In any endeavor — whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business — Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He’s received many accolades over the years, but it’s these innate qualities that makes him so beloved,” Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement on Thursday. “We cannot wait to present Ryan with ‘The People’s Icon’ award at this year’s show.”

Reynolds, 46, began his acting career in 1991, rising to prominence in the comedy series Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place and dozens of blockbuster films, including The Proposal, Definitely, Maybe, Mississippi Grind and Deadpool.

He’s also an owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile and Wrexham Football Club, Chief Creative Officer of MNTN and a co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions.

Past recipients of “The People’s Icon” award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

Voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards runs through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can view all 40 categories, as well as vote at www.votepca.com. Votes can also be cast via Twitter by sending a public tweet or retweet and including one category hashtag and one corresponding nominee hashtag.

