Ryan Gosling says he’s “open” to performing at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling says he hasn’t been asked yet to perform at the Oscars, but he’s not opposed to it.

“I still have not been asked,” he said in an interview with Variety. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Gosling, who is Oscar nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Ken in Barbie, sang the Kens’ anthem in the film, “I’m Just Ken,” which was written and produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. The song is also Oscar nominated for Best Original Song.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell also snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For,” also from Barbie.

In total, Barbie garnered eight nominations ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and Actress in a Supporting Role for America Ferrera.

Gosling credits the film’s success to Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who played Barbie in the movie.

“They had a vision for it,” Gosling said. “They believed it. And they believed I should do it more than I believed I shouldn’t.”

“At a certain point, I thought, ‘They see something that I don’t see,'” he added. “I thought it was such a great part that anyone could play it: I understand now, but it took me a while.”

