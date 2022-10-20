‘Rust’ to resume production after fatal firearms incident, but not in New Mexico

Deadline reports the Alec Baldwin western Rust will resume production in January, 15 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set, but not in New Mexico.

No final decision has been made on the new location, but producers are reportedly set to scout locations in California, near Palm Springs and the Nevada border.

An insider tells the outlet, “It’s emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to the same place” — that is, where Halyna was mortally wounded by Baldwin when a supposedly safe weapon he was pointing at her discharged a live round.

Halyna was shot on October 21, 2021; Rust‘s director Joel Souza was also injured by the same bullet.

The news comes two weeks after Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, settled his wrongful death lawsuit with Rust producers on October 5. Matthew has also come on board as an executive producer to finish the film, per the agreement.

A criminal investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

