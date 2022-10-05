‘Rust’ lawsuit settled; Western to resume filming with slain cinematographer’s husband producing

The husband of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has settled his wrongful death lawsuit with the producers behind the Alec Baldwin Western, Rust. Additionally, Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, has announced he has come aboard as an executive producer to finish the film.

Halyna Hutchins was mortally wounded on October 21, 2021 when Baldwin discharged a firearm loaded with a live round in her direction. Director Joel Souza was also injured by the same bullet.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC,” a statement from Mr. Hutchins read. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”

He continued, “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.”

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” said Mr. Hutchins. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

A criminal investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Investigators say they recovered hundreds of rounds from the movie’s New Mexico set, including live ammunition that was dangerously commingled with inert prop bullets and blanks.

FBI forensic results recently obtained by ABC News show the Colt-style revolver used on set could not have fired without Baldwin pulling the trigger, which the actor has denied doing.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.