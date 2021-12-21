Rupert Grint teases emotional ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special

HBO Max

HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion special is fast approaching, and Rupert Grint is teasing fans about what they can expect.

The actor, who played Ron Weasley in the series, tells Entertainment Tonight that the reunion was an emotional one. It’s the first time he, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have reunited on screen since the final Harry Potter movie in 2011.

“Those movies were our childhoods. We grew up on those sets so it has incredible meaning to all of us,” Grint tells ET. “It’s been 10 years since we wrapped the last movie and we’ve seen each other quite a bit in-between that but not a great deal. So it was great to see them again and talk about it. I don’t really talk or think about it a lot, so it was fun to remember.”

Grint wouldn’t reveal much more in the way of secrets or surprises, though he did promise that stars from all eight movies would be present. He also addressed talk of a possible reboot or sequel to the original films, and said he wouldn’t be opposed to playing Ron again.

“There’s been a lot talk of [playing Ron again] with everything going on and I feel like I am that character,” Grint says. “I think I had a very strange relationship with him at first but I feel like there’s a lot of me in there so I’m quite protective of him. I don’t really have a good reason to say no, I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres January 1 on HBO Max.

