Rosie O’Donnell to return to ‘A League of Their Own’ in new series

One of the stars of A League of Their Own will be featured in Amazon’s forthcoming series adaptation of the 1992 hit.

Entertainment Weekly posted the first shot of O’Donnell as Vi, a bar owner who has a recurring role in the series. She’s apparently a “warm, gregarious” fan of the Rockford Peaches, the all-female team that takes up the national pastime when players go off to fight in World War II.

Rosie is shown wearing a grey, three-piece, pin-striped business suit in the photo.

Rosie played outspoken third basemen Doris Murphy in the Penny Marshall original, which also starred Oscar winners Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, along with Lori Petty and Madonna.

The new adaptation stars Broad City creator and star Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Kate Berlant and Chanté Adams. It promises to take, “a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

The series debuts August 12.

