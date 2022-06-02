Rosie O’Donnell reveals new girlfriend for Pride month

Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco

Rosie O’Donnell marked the first day of Pride month on Wednesday by going Instagram official with her new girlfriend, Aimee.

Rosie reposted a photo of herself and Aimee from her girlfriend’s Instagram account, which is private. The pic shows a smiling Aimee with her arms wrapped around Rosie’s neck.

“Happy PRIDE!!” Aimee captioned the shot. Rosie did not add a comment of her own to the photo’s caption.

Rosie shares four children — sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughters Chelsea, 24, and Vivienne, 19 — with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, whom she divorced in 2004.

O’Donnell was married to Michelle Rounds from 2012-2015. The couple shared a 9-year-old daughter, Dakota, until Michelle’s death in 2017.

