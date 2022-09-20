Roseanne Barr returning to stand-up with comedy special

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr has been back on the stand-up stage following her 2018 ouster from the reboot of her titular show, and now, it appears she’s been warming up for a new comedy special.

A Roseanne Comedy Special will drop on the subscription-based Fox News offshoot Fox Nation in 2023, ABC Audio has learned.

It will be Roseanne’s first comedy special in 16 years.

Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in an announcement, “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,” adding he’s “thrilled” to add the exclusive comedy special to the streaming platform.

The special promises to showcase, “Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits.”

Barr was fired from ABC’s hit Roseanne reboot in 2018 after sending a racially insensitive tweet; the series was rebranded as The Conners, and her character was killed off off-screen.

