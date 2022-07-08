‘Robocop’ reborn for the video game ‘Rogue City’

“Robocop” – Orion Pictures Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The seminal sci-fi action movie Robocop turns 35 on July 17, and to help celebrate, video game developer Nacon has released a trailer for its upcoming release Robocop: Rogue City.

The film’s original star, Peter Weller, returns to voice his titular character, who was a cop named Alex Murphy until he was “killed” in the line of duty and reborn as the cyborg cop.

The trailer shows the city of Detroit as the crime-infested hellscape it was in the beloved 1987 film and lets players step into the alloy boots of the cybernetic hero to clean up the town.

The footage teases classic Robocop touches like his heads-up-display targeting system and, of course, a tangle with the monstrous ED-209 urban pacification robot.

The trailer ends with Robo approaching the screen and uttering Weller’s classic line, “Dead or alive, you’re coming with me.”

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and for download on Steam.

