Robert De Niro headed to first TV project with Netflix’s ‘Zero Day’

Photo courtesy of Brigitte Lacombe

Legendary actor Robert De Niro has locked in his first-ever television series with a Netflix project called Zero Day.

According to the streaming giant, the limited series is a “conspiracy thriller” that will be co-produced by the actor and executive-produced by its creators: Narcos franchise alum Eric Newman and The Maze Runner‘s Noah Oppenheim.

Netflix teases of the six-episode project, “Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt, a co-executive producer on the project, was given a shout-out by Oppenheim, who noted he was inspired by “the stories that kept him up at night.”

Oppenheim, who incidentally was the former president of NBC News, added, “To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.