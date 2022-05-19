‘Riverdale’ ending with season 7

CW

The CW Network has announced that Riverdale will end with its upcoming seventh season. The announcement came ahead of the network’s Upfront presentation to advertisers Thursday.

“I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said Thursday in a network call, according to TV Line. “As a fan myself, I do want to do what is right for the show.”

The supernatural Sunday night teen drama was an unlikely adaptation of Archie comics, starring KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead and Camila Mendes as Veronica.

Pedowitz explained, “We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves …. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.” He added, “I think they, too, felt that seven years is the right amount.”

The network also announced a Supernatural prequel called The Winchesters; a Walker spinoff called Walker Independence; celebrity reality show Magic with the Stars starring Criss Angel; a legal drama called Family Law; an action series called The Professionals; and DC Comics-based series Gotham Knights.

