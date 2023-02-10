“Ride or die”: New ‘Fast X’ trailer shows Dom’s family haunted by a ghost from the past

Universal Pictures

On Friday, Universal Pictures debuted the new trailer to Fast X, the penultimate movie in the Fast and the Furious saga.

The snippet doesn’t skimp on insane stunts and stars, with EGOT winner Rita Moreno starting things off as Dom’s grandmother, telling Toretto’s clan, “I know that this road has been very hard. And yet here you are. Building this magnificent family.”

However, the peace doesn’t last long. Via flashbacks of 2011’s Fast Five, we learn that when Dom and his crew took out a drug kingpin in Rio De Janeiro, the kingpin’s son Dante, played by Jason Momoa, witnessed it all, and he wants payback.

Momoa’s character says in voiceover, “You built such a beautiful life. Filled with love and family … You stole that from me. My future. My family. And now I’m gonna break yours, piece by piece.”

Later, he taunts, “That’s the problem with having such a big family. How do you choose the ones you save?”

The trailer also shows off series newcomers: Oscar winner Brie Larson, Reacher‘s Alan Richtson and The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior.

The trailer reveals Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw is back, with Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as his mom, Magdalene. And fellow Oscar winner Charlize Theron‘s baddie Cipher goes toe-to-toe with Michelle Rodriguez‘s Leddy.

John Cena returns, too, as Dom’s “little” brother Jakob — this time fighting alongside Dom, after his heel turn in Fast 9.

The coming attraction also teases a start to where it all began: a climactic street race between Dom, Dante and the Toretto clan. “We raced for respect,” Dom says of the past. “Today I race to stop the bloodbath.”

Fast X races into theaters May 19.

