Reports: Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian are married

ABC

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly married.

According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer and the reality TV star tied the knot during a Las Vegas ceremony early Monday morning after Barker performed at the Grammys Sunday night. E! News and People confirmed the news with the Vegas chapel’s owner, Marty Frierson.

Adding to the Vegas vibes, the wedding was apparently officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up,” Frierson tells People. “I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back five minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.”

TMZ and E! News both note that Barker and Karsdashian did not have a marriage license, so the nuptials might not be official official just yet.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged last October. This is Kardashian’s first marriage, and Barker’s third.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.