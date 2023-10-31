Report: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged

James Devaney/GC Images

After more than two years of evading the prying eyes of the paparazzi, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged, according to People, with multiple sources confirming the news.

The couple had been the subject of swirling rumors since the summer of 2021, but the engagement news comes after Kravitz was spotted sporting an engagement ring while attending Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween bash alongside Tatum.

The pair’s love story began on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut, P**** Island, where Kravitz said Tatum’s nurturing and protective nature brought them closer.

Before this engagement, Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019-2021, while Tatum had a prior marriage to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter named Everly.

