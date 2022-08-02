Report: Selena Gomez rebooting ‘Working Girl’

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez is about to add another exciting project to her expansive resume: she’s reviving the beloved 1980s movie Working Girl.

Deadline reports the recording artist, actress, and producer is in final negotiations with 20th Century to produce the reboot, as she is pictured as the “perfect partner for the project.” The movie is predicted to premiere on Hulu, which is already home to Selena’s other project — the Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building.

Ilana PeÃ±a, whose past works include Diary of a Future President and Angry Ex-Girlfriend, is currently working on the script.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming revival, but it seems Hollywood is clamoring to reboot beloved titles from the ’80s and ’90s thanks to the massive success of Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick.

Working Girl hit theaters in 1988 and starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. Griffith starred as Tess, a receptionist whose savvy business idea is stolen by her boss, Katharine — played by Weaver. After Katharine suffers a major accident, Tess exacts revenge by masquerading as her boss and initiating a deal with Jack, an investment broker.

The movie was nominated for six Academy Awards — including Best Actress for Griffith and Best Supporting Actress for Weaver and Joan Cusack. The film won Best Original Song for Carly Simon‘s anthemic theme “Let the River Run.”

An exact date for when fans can see the Working Girl reboot has yet to be announced.

