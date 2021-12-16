Report: NeNe Leakes dating new man three months after losing husband to cancer

ABC

Months after losing her husband to cancer, NeNe Leakes appears to have found a new boo.

The ﻿Real Housewives of Atlanta ﻿alum is dating businessman Nyonisela Sioh, who owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, North Carolina, sources tell TMZ. Sioh, who is originally from Liberia, was reportedly introduced to NeNe by Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of fellow RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey.

Although it’s unclear how long the pair have been dating, Sioh did make an appearance at NeNe’s surprise birthday party that her son threw for her in Atlanta. Several pictures from the party show the reality star standing next to her new beau, who’s rocking a gray full beard and lavender suit.

NeNe’s possible new romance comes more than three months after she lost her husband, Greg Leakes, to cancer. They were married for 20 years.

