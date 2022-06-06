Report: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey break up after over 1 year of dating

John Shearer/Getty Images

After over a year of dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are over.

News that the Creed actor, 35, and Harvey, 25, split first broke over the weekend with a source telling People, “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the insider added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Although neither Jordan nor Harvey have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, US Weekly notes that photos of the couple have seemingly been scrubbed from Harvey’s social media.

The SKN by LH founder and Just Mercy star were first romantically linked in 2020 before going Instagram official in January 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.