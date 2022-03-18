Report: ‘Loki’ star Tom Hiddleston is engaged

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston, star of Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki, is engaged to actress Zawe Ashton, according to Us Weekly.

The couple sparked engagement rumors at Sunday’s 2022 BAFTA Awards, where the 37-year-old actress was photographed with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Hiddleston, 41, and Ashton reportedly met on the set of the West End’s 2019 production of Betrayal, in which they both starred.

Tom and Zawe have reportedly been living together in Atlanta Georgia, according to the outlet, but have been keeping their relationship low key. They made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Hiddleston briefly dated Taylor Swift in 2016.

