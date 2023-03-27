Report: Liv Tyler to reprise her ‘Hulk’ role in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Tyler at the 2008 premiere of “The Incredible Hulk” — Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Liv Tyler is reportedly stepping back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some 16 years after appearing in one of the first movies made by then-fledgling Marvel Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter says Tyler will reprise her role of Betty Ross from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk — the film that opened after that same year’s Iron Man, the launching point of the MCU — for Captain America: New World Order.

Ross was the love interest of Edward Norton‘s Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, with the latter role recast by Mark Ruffalo starting with 2012’s The Avengers. Ross is also the daughter of Gen. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who was played several times in the franchise by actor William Hurt before his death in 2022.

In 2024’s fourth Captain America film, Anthony Mackie reprises as Sam Wilson, who traded in his title of The Falcon for the stars and stripes at the conclusion of the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Harrison Ford has been cast in Hurt’s role.

However, Ross, who in the MCU has gone from a general to secretary of state, is the president of the United States in New World Order.

While clips from Norton as his green-skinned alter ego are seen in the background during a shot in The Avengers, he never returned as Banner; the switcheroo was mentioned for the first time only coyly in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with Ruffalo explaining he was “a whole different person” when he first became The Hulk.

Captain America: New World Order hits theaters May 3, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.