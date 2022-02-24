Report: Health not preventing Wendy Williams from returning to her show

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Wendy Williams stepped away from her talk show to concentrate on her emotional well-being, and not for health reasons, a source tells Us Weekly.

Williams, 57, “is in a great place,” notes the insider, explaining, The Wendy Williams Show host is focusing on her health and “enjoying herself.”

“She is enjoying the time beyond work that she never took before,” says the source, adding that Williams “doesn’t feel like going back” to work at the moment. “She is happy and her health is not preventing her from going back. She’s improving [and] surrounded by love.”

Williams, according to the insider, is making up for lost time with family and appreciates the chance to be “normal” and isn’t “worried about a timeline” for getting back in front of the camera.

“The show is just a show,” the source continues, noting that Wendy has “done well for herself” over the years and “is not going to give it all up.”

On Tuesday’s Wendy Williams Show, actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd, who’s filled in as a guest host for Williams, announced her new show, Sherri, is set to premiere this fall and will air in the time slot currently occupied by Wendy’s show.

