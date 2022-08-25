Report: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater split after 4 years of marriage

ABC/Maarten de Boer

Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have reportedly separated after four years of marriage.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

It was a “tough decision,” notes the insider, adding that the former couple hasn’t filed for divorce yet, and are “figuring out” what life apart looks like.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” says the source.

Slater, 33, and Farber, 38, are “leaning on friends for support” and will “continue to work together as professional dancers” as they did following their initial split in 2014,” shares the source. “They’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of DWTS.”

The two were first linked in 2011 and initially called it quits after three years of dating in 2014. They subsequently got back together and and tied the knot in 2018.

