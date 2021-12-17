Report: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting baby number two

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are pregnant with baby number two, multiple sources tell People.

This would be the second child for the couple, who exchanged “I do’s” in 2019. They are already parents to 16-month-old daughter Lyla Maria. Pratt also has nine-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Reps for Pratt or Schwarzenegger have not responded to requests for comment, reports People.

The baby news comes just days after the Guardians of the Galaxy star praised his wife in a birthday tribute posted to Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you,” Pratt captioned the December 14 post. “You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.”

Pratt continued, “Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.