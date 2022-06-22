Regé-Jean Page confirms he is not coming back to ‘Bridgerton’ for season 3

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Â© 2020

Alas, dear readers, I regret to inform you that the Duke of Hastings has no intention of returning to Bridgerton.

Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed fan-favorite character Simon Basset in season 1 of the hit Netflix romance series, recently caught up with former co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Their reunion caused speculation that he may return to the series, but Page shut down the rumors in an Instagram post this week.

“No, I’m not going back to the show,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and Bailey walking the streets of Italy.

“Btw – the papers made that one up. But we had the best, and most stylish catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

As for Bailey, he will return to his role as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton for the show’s third season, which begins filming this summer.

Actress Nicola Coughlan confirmed that season 3 will follow the story of author Julia Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton novel, which details the romance between Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington, and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

