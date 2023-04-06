Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady not dating, their reps say

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are not dating, say reps for the Morning Show actress and legendary quarterback.

Witherspoon’s rep tells Entertainment Tonight, the rumors are “completely false,” while Brady’s rep said the same to multiple outlets.

Reese, 47, took to Instagram on March 24, to share a joint statement from herself and ex-husband Jim Toth announcing their split, which came days before their 12th anniversary on March 26.

“We have some personal news to share,” the statement began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the statement continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Witherspoon and Toth married in 2011 and share 10-year-old son Tennessee.

Prior to Toth, Witherspoon was married to her Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. She and Phillippe share two children, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

Brady, meanwhile is focusing on his children — daughter, Vivian, 9, and son, Benjamin, 13 — who he shares ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The couple finalized their divorce in 2022. Brady also shares 15-year-old son John with ex Bridget Moynahan.

