Rebel Wilson reveals meaning behind her daughter Royce’s name

ABC/Randy Holmes

Rebel Wilson is opening up about the heartwarming meaning behind her daughter’s name.

In a new interview with People, the Pitch Perfect actress, who announced Monday that she welcomed a baby girl, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate, shared the origins of her baby’s moniker.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she shared.

As for Royce’s middle names, those come from other members of the Wilson clan.

“Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire,” Rebel said. “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.