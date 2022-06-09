Rebel Wilson reveals her new love to be her “Disney Princess”

ABC/Randy Holmes

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” That’s how Rebel Wilson revealed her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

The Pitch Perfect franchise star made it Instagram official Thursday, adding #LoveIsLove to the smiling pic of the pair.

Agruma is listed on Instagram as the founder of the Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, and she’s also a brand ambassador for the jewelry company BEE GODDESS.

Wilson, 42, recently told People friends had set her up with the person she was dating, but didn’t reveal who her new squeeze was.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she told the magazine at the time. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Rebel added, “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” added Wilson.

While she called her exes “great,” the Senior Year star said, “There were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have,” adding, “it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

A friend tells the magazine, “Rebel’s in an amazing place and I’ve never seen her happier.”

Incidentally, Agruma also appears in an Instagram photo Rebel posted a few weeks ago, while the star and producer was having dinner with Hermès executive Michael Coste.

