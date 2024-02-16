Reality Roundup: Porsha Williams is back on ‘RHOA’, ‘The Bachelor’ accused of people pleasing and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

It’s official: Porsha Williams is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16. The reality star took to Instagram to share her excitement about returning to the franchise. “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha said. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

The Bachelor (ABC)

Former Bachelor Nick Viall thinks show’s current lead, Joey Graziadei, is a people pleaser. On the newest episode of the Viall Files podcast, Viall said Graziadei has yet to send a contestant home outside of a rose ceremony — aside from Sydney Gordon‘s exit after a two-on-one date. “To me, that’s just Joey, the people pleaser, wanting to be kind of nice,” Nick said. “It comes across as super nice. It very much does, but it’s less authentic … It’s much easier to not give someone a rose than to actually say, ‘Hey, listen, you know, I just don’t think this is it. Can I walk you out?’”

Love Undercover (Peacock)

Peacock announced their new reality dating series Love Undercover on Thursday. It follows five international soccer players as they leave their lavish lives behind to date single women in America who don’t know about their fame overseas. It launches on May 9. Additionally, Peacock also announced the return of Love Island USA, which is set to come back with its sixth season over the summer, as well as season 2 of Queens Court.

