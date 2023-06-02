Reality Roundup: Khloé Kardashian sued, Paul debuts new girlfriend on ‘Love is Blind’, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what’s happened in the world of reality television this week.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

–Khloé Kardashian is refuting allegations of unlawful termination made by her former assistant in new legal documents, according to Us Weekly, who obtained documents. Khloé filed a case management statement in the Superior Court of California, denying all claim and allegations, and expressed her willingness to engage in mediation to resolve the case. Both parties have agreed to a 30-day extension, giving Khloé more time to respond to the initial complaint. The assistant, Matthew Manhard, claimed that Khloé fired him after he returned to work following a knee injury, alleging excessive workload and unpaid overtime.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

-Love Is Blind‘s Paul Peden introduced his new girlfriend, Geneva Dunham to the world on Thursday. The reality star shared a snapshot of the pair looking cozy while vacationing together in San Diego on Instagram Stories, later sharing a post of the two posing in front of the historic Hotel Del Coronado. Geneva also shared a post of the lovebirds and playfully referenced Paul’s preference for “witchy” girls. This marks Paul’s first public romance since the dramatic finale where he called off his wedding with ex-fiancée Micah Lussier.

Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo)

– Real Housewives of Miami star, Guerdy Abraira, took to social media Thursday to give her followers an update after undergoing surgery to remove cancer from her breast. She revealed that the surgery was successful and expressed her gratitude to everyone who offered words of support and prayers during this challenging time. “The fight is not over as you know but just the beginning…but getting the surgery to remove the cancer at least was an emotional ‘win’ for sure,” she added.

