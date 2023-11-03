Reality Roundup: ‘Housewives’, ‘Housewives’, and more ‘Housewives’ drama

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week.

Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

Shannon Beador, 59, has been sentenced to three years of probation and 40 hours of community service, along with a mandatory nine-month alcohol program, following her arrest for an alleged DUI hit and run in September. Beador also paid restitution. In a statement to Us Weekly, the reality star said, “I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” adding, “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Ramona Singer has parted ways with real estate company Douglas Elliman Entertainment Tonight reports. Singer’s departure follows recent controversy stemming from a Vanity Fair exposé about Bravo and Singer’s alleged use of a racial slur. Singer denied using the slur. Additionally, she was removed from BravoCon after attempting to downplay the situation to a Page Six reporter, writing, “And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g…”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

Dorit Kemsley is addressing recent divorce rumors surrounding her eight-year marriage with Paul “PK” Kemsley. “PK and I are committed to continuously working on our marriage,” Dorit told E! News. “We have made it to the other side where we’re good and we both want to keep working on our marriage. I wouldn’t say that we are without our challenges, but I think that when you’re committed to working on things and making the changes necessary and listening to one another, that your relationship takes a turn for the better and that’s definitely the place that we’re in right now.”

