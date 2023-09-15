Reality Roundup: A ﻿’Summer House’ ﻿breakup, a ﻿’RHONY’﻿ collab and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what’s happened in the world of reality television this week.

Summer House (Bravo)

Lindsay Hubbard has shared a heartfelt Instagram post addressing her sudden breakup with fiancé Carl Radke. In her emotional statement on Instagram, Hubbard expressed gratitude to her followers for their support during this challenging time. She described the past two weeks as the most heart-wrenching of her life, feeling bewildered by the abrupt end of an 8-year friendship and engagement. Hubbard admitted to feeling humiliated and heartbroken, struggling to find closure. Radke apologized for the lack of communication and confusion surrounding their split.

The Surreal Life (MTV)

MTV has unveiled an exciting lineup for the upcoming season of The Surreal Life, set to begin production this month. The star-studded cast includes well-known personalities such as Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Kim Zolciak, Johnny Weir, and Josie Canseco, per the press release. The iconic series is known for its unique blend of “celeb-reality,” promising a wild and over-the-top adventure that encourages these celebrities to reveal unexpected facets of themselves.

Real Housewives of New York (Bravo)

RHONY star and UBAH HOT founder Ubah Hassan has teamed up with renowned restaurateurs Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato of Serafina Restaurant Group to introduce UBAH HOT Pizza. This collaboration features a spicy twist on the classic margherita, featuring habanero-infused San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy fior di latte mozzarella, thinly sliced habanero, and delicate basil julienne, per the press release. The pie is available exclusively at all 13 Serafina locations across New York City.

