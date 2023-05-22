Ray Stevenson, star of ‘RRR’, upcoming ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’, dead at 58

Stevenson in ‘Ahsoka’ – Lucasfilm

Ray Stevenson, the Ireland-born English character actor who has been seen in movies like Punisher: Warzone and the Indian smash RRR, and who will be seen in the forthcoming Disney+ show Ahsoka, has died, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A rep for the actor said he died on Sunday, May 21, four days before his 59th birthday. No other details were being made available at this time, the rep added.

According to La Repubblica, however, the actor, who also played the burly Volstagg in the Thor films, was on the Italian island of Ischia shooting a film called Cassino on Ischia when he was hospitalized. The Italian-language newspaper says his condition took a turn for the worse while in the hospital, where he passed away.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.