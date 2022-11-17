Quentin Tarantino on the move from movies to TV, and what Marvel property he would actually direct

ABC/Randy Holmes

In a wide-ranging discussion about both his career and his new book, Cinema Speculation, at New York City’s Town Hall Wednesday evening, Quentin Tarantino gave some hints as to what’s in store for him.

The Oscar-winning Pulp Fiction writer explained to the night’s host, film critic and author Elvis Mitchell, that he’s looking to shoot an eight-episode TV series next year. Variety points out that Tarantino, however, didn’t share any details on the project.

If the TV project he mentioned comes to be, it would be the filmmaker’s first foray into TV since shooting a two-parter C.S.I. installment back in the original CBS crime drama’s heyday. He’s also said he’s written real-life scripts for Bounty Law, the late-’50s TV show on which Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood character Rick Dalton starred, according to the film.

While the conversation was as expansive as the cinematic knowledge in his new 400-page book, Tarantino dropped a few nuggets that will have fans doing some speculation of their own: notably, what Marvel Comics property he’d be willing to adapt.

Earlier in the promo run for the book, Tarantino said he wouldn’t be a “hired gun” for Marvel Studios, but on Wednesday night, he said he had a soft spot for Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos, a WWII-set adventure featuring Nick Fury, who in the MCU has been portrayed since 2008 by frequent Tarantino collaborator Samuel L. Jackson.

The Howling Commandos were featured in a few MCU properties on both the big and small screens, notably 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, as well as Marvel Studios’ animated What If…? series on Disney+.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.