Quentin Tarantino announces dates for ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFT auction

Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino has announced auction dates for his exclusive NFTs from his groundbreaking 1994 crime epic, Pulp Fiction.

Each of the seven non-fungible tokens will give owners exclusive access to seven scenes, including audio commentary and handwritten notes that promise, “a unique look into the mind and creative process of Quentin Tarantino.”

Broken into seven “chapters,” the Pulp Fiction NFT auction from data privacy firm Secret Network will kick off January 17 and end January 31. Interested bidders can find more information at TarantinoNFTs.com.

Here’s full auction release schedule:

Chapter #1: January

17-21, 2022

Chapter #2: January

24, 2022

Chapter #3: January

25, 2022

Chapter #4: January

26, 2022

Chapter #5: January

27, 2022

Chapter #6: January

28, 2022

Chapter #7: January

31, 2022

In a statement, Secret Network notes, “Tarantino owns the exclusive rights to publish his Pulp Fiction screenplay and the original, handwritten copy has remained a personal creative treasure he has kept private for decades. In collaboration with SCRT Labs, Tarantino has turned chapters from this historic document into a one-of-a-kind NFT publication.”

Released in 1994 and set in Los Angeles, Pulp Fiction starred John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman, Tim Roth, Harvey Keitel and Ving Rhames, among others. The influential — and widely imitated — film spun an inter-weaving tale of shady characters and spawned classic, still-quoted dialog.

Made for under $9 million, the movie went on to gross nearly $214 million, and earned Tarantino and co-writer Roger Avary the Best Original Screenplay Oscar. Tarantino earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, and the film also earned a Best Actor nomination for Travolta and respective Best Supporting Actor and Actress noms for Jackson and Thurman.

