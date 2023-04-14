‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France and husband expecting second baby via surrogate

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

Tan France and his husband, Rob France, are expecting baby number two via surrogate, the star of Netflix’s Queer Eye announced via social media on Thursday.

“Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today — we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!” France captioned a clip from his appearance on the Milk Drunk podcast posted on Instagram.

“Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate,” he continued. “I’m excited to share more about our journey through surrogacy, becoming dads of two and a few choice words for anyone with opinions on our choices.”

France did not reveal the baby’s due date, but shared, “We are due not so long from now.”

Two of Tan’s Queer Eye co-stars commented on the video; Karamo Brown responded with heart emojis, while Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “Congratulations!”

The 39-year-old fashion designer and pediatric nurse and illustrator tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, Ismail in July 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.