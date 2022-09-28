Props and more from ‘The Walking Dead’ hitting the auction block

AMC/Gene Page

Some of the most recognizable props from AMC’s The Walking Dead could be yours — for a price.

The network has teamed up with collectibles and memorabilia auction site Goldin for an auction of more than 100 production-used items from the post-apocalyptic series, which is wrapping up next month after 11 seasons.

Some of the items include Lucille, the barbed wire-wrapped bat wielded to deadly effect by Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan; the katana from Danai Gurira‘s heroine Michonne; and two bloody shirts worn by Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes in the show’s pilot.

Opening bids for Lucille start at $4,250; the sword starts at $2,300; and Grimes’ sheriff shirt and undershirt start at $2,000.

Also up for grabs is the 1992 Honda Nighthawk 250 motorcycle ridden by fan favorite Norman Reedus‘ Daryl Dixon; the starting price will be $5,000.

Expect them all to fetch a lot more.

Other items include Grimes’ iconic Colt Python pistol, various wardrobe items and even vehicles from the series.

Bidding will begin October 15, so get your piggy banks open.

“As The Walking Dead builds to its epic finale, and before the next chapter of The Walking Dead Universe begins, AMC wanted to celebrate this landmark moment with our millions of fans who have made it all possible,” said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC. “We are thrilled to partner with Goldin to give our fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take home a piece of this cherished series for themselves.”

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead wraps up November 20 on AMC.

