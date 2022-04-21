Production on Aziz Ansari film stopped to investigate reportedly “inappropriate behavior” by Bill Murray

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Deadline is reporting that production on Being Mortal, a movie that was to star Bill Murray, is being halted while claims of the comedy legend’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” on set is investigated.

Parks and Rec vet Aziz Ansari was making his directorial debut on the project, which also stars Seth Rogen, and is based on Atul Gawande‘s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.

The project was reportedly halfway done shooting before the red light was given, Deadline says.

The trade reports that a memo was sent from Searchlight Pictures to crew members on Wednesday night, updating them as to what was going on behind the scenes.

It read in part, “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

The message thanked the crew, and added, “Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz…to figure out that timing.”

Gawande’s book deals with his experiences with end-of-life care and disease treatment as a surgeon, stressing the importance of patients living their life, even if they’re technically dying.

