Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O’Donnell apology for awkward encounter

Priyanka Chopra is sharing “some thoughts” on the apology Rosie O’Donnell issued following an awkward encounter with the actress and her husband, Nick Jonas.

To refresh, O’Donnell took to TikTok over the weekend to apologize for mistaking the actress as the daughter of author Deepak Chopra during a run-in at the LA restaurant Nobu — and in the apology, she referred to the actress as “someone Chopra” and “the Chopra wife.”

On Wednesday, the Quantico alum issued a statement to her Instagram story, which began, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts…”

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” Chopra began. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

Priyanka went on to state that people “deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” adding, “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.”

“As I’ve said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak Chopra, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith,” Priyanka concluded.

