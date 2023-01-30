Priscilla Presley contesting daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will

Lisa Marie and Priscilla in June, 2022 – Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley has contested her daughter’s will following Lisa Marie Presley‘s death earlier this month, according to newly filed court documents that cite, among other reasons, a mismatched signature.

The documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, questioned the validity of an amendment that replaced Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees of a revocable living trust with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole trustee, according to the adjustment Lisa Marie made in 2016, which her mother is now challenging.

“There are many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity of the purported 2016 amendment,” Priscilla’s court filing said, citing, among other things, the signature.

“Lisa Marie Presley’s signature appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature; and the purported 2016 amendment was neither witnessed nor notarized.”

Priscilla asked the court to declare the change made by her daughter invalid, restoring her as a trustee.

