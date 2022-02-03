‘Presumed Innocent’ gets the series treatment at Apple TV+

David E. Kelley — Rachel Murray/Getty Images for AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Presumed Innocent, the Scott Turow legal thriller that became the hit 1990 film starring Harrison Ford, the late Raul Julia, and Bonnie Bedelia, is becoming a series for Apple TV+.

The new limited series will be produced by The Practice and Boston Legal‘s David E. Kelley, along with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production house.

The series, like the book, will center on a Chicago prosecutor who is accused of the murder of a colleague, with whom he’s having a torrid affair. Greta Scacchi played the “other woman” and victim, and Die Hard‘s Bedelia played the wife of Ford’s character, who struggles to clear his name against all odds.

According to producers Warner Bros. Television and Apple TV+, the series will be, “exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

Since the original film hinged on a major twist that most know by now — the prosecutor’s seemingly meek wife did it — it’s not known how the series will deviate from Turow’s bestseller.

